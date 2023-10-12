LA Pumpkin Has ‘Crucible’ Theme October 12, 2023 at 10:17 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterLA Art Students Decorate PumpkinsLA Best Buddies Hit the Mark with Cornhole TournamentRyan Gaul Offers Improv Workshop for LA StudentsLincoln Academy to Host ‘LA Town Hall’ on Sept. 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!