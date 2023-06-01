LA Seniors Earn Eagle Awards June 1, 2023 at 2:03 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Inducts 31 Students into National Honor SocietyLA Presents Junior Book AwardsBristol Area Lions Award $12,500 in ScholarshipsLincoln Academy Musicians Attend District III Honors FestivalLady Eagles Run to One-Point Victory over Rams Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!