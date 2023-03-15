LA Sophomore Named ‘Young Writer to Watch’ By Maine Magazine March 15, 2023 at 4:40 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersLincoln Academy Juniors at Career Awareness DayLA 50th Class Reunions to Take Place This SummerBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardLincoln Academy’s All-State Musicians Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!