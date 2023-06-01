LA Students Recognized at Bath Tech June 1, 2023 at 12:21 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Students Selected as Bath Tech Students of the SemesterFour LA Students Honored Students of the SemesterLA Students Honored as BRCTC Students of the SemesterLions Peace Poster Contest Winners AnnouncedLA Junior Shines in Culinary Competition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!