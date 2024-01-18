LA Students Train as Wilderness Responders January 18, 2024 at 11:06 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA to Host Eighth Grade Registration Information NightLA Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2023LA’s IDEAL Program at the Darling Marine CenterLA and Skidompha to Co-Host Public Forum on Ballot InitiativesHearty Roots Raises $500,000 for New Campus for Mindful Adventure Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!