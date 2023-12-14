LA’s Achorn Prize Speaking Tradition Celebrates the Art of Oratory December 14, 2023 at 10:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA’s Achorn Prize Speaking Competition Sparks New Interest in OratoryLA Students Volunteer at Villages of LightOrnaments by Eddie Booth Wows at Harvest FairDown East Magazine Publishes 10th Annual Best of Maine IssueHeartwood Youth Perform in Japanese Theater Style Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!