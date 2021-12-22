Law Enforcement, Retailers, Healthy Lincoln County Reward Designated Drivers December 22, 2021 at 9:34 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHealthy Lincoln County Names Kelsey Robinson DirectorNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersABOCA Beads & Jewelry on ‘Chamber Chat’Tree of Giving Gift Deadline Dec. 14CLC YMCA’s Holiday Bazaar a Great Success Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!