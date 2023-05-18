LCTV Candidate Interviews Airing Friday, May 19 May 18, 2023 at 3:46 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRepublicans Nominate Simmons to Face Pieh for House District 45 SeatDemocrats In Maine House District 45 to Hold Nominating Caucus March 26Bremen Democrats to Meet May 24Fundraiser for Simmons Campaign April 15Special Republican Caucus March 29 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!