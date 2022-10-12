LCTV Candidates Forum Set for Oct. 18 at Waldo Theatre Submitted article October 12, 2022 at 8:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDon Carrigan to Moderate LCTV Candidates ForumMeet Lincoln County Candidates March 6Local Legislative Candidates Draw Over 50 to Oct. 3 ForumState Leaders and Local Candidates to Attend Democratic Committee Lobster BakeRepublican Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!