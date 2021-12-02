LCTV Launches New Show, Plus High School Varsity Basketball December 2, 2021 at 4:40 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHigh School Basketball on LCTVAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyLA and MVHS Thursday games postponedLincoln/ Medomak basketball games postponedMedomak games with Lincoln Academy postponed Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!