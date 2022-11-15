LCTV to Broadcast Tuna Tournament Special Submitted article November 15, 2022 at 12:27 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLCTV ScheduleTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat Shop207 Longarm Quilting Next ‘Chamber Chat’ Guest‘Maine Challenge’ to Host People’s Alliance CrewPete Kass on ‘Talkin’ Town Talk’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!