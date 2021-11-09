Learn to Make a Gingerbread House November 9, 2021 at 3:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Class on Building Spectacular Gingerbread HousesFree Gingerbread House Class in Boothbay Harbor‘Building Great Gingerbread Houses’ Class at Opera HouseFree Class in Making Gingerbread Houses at Opera HouseAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in Family Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!