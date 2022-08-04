Library Friends Support Summer Reading Submitted article August 4, 2022 at 11:10 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesYMCA Summer Camp Scholarship Deadline ApproachingWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsFriends of Library Work with CommunityEdgecomb Eddy School NewsArea Children to Benefit from Library Fundraiser Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!