Lifejackets for Lobstermen Project Saves Lives January 12, 2021 at 12:32 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Logger Health and Safety Project LaunchedState Requests Public’s Help Checking Trees for InvasivesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyMidcoast Farms Food-Safety Program is March 29Affordable Health Screenings in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!