Lincoln Academy Bell Ships Out December 7, 2023 at 3:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Bell Origins Revealed During Belfry RemovalHistory of LA Weathervane WantedLincoln Academy Bell SilencedNew Harbor United Methodist Church UpdateBristol Receives $10,000 Grant for Work at Lighthouse Park Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!