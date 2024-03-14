Lincoln Academy Recognizes Students’ Academic Character March 14, 2024 at 12:39 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Inducts 33 Students Into National Honor SocietyLincoln Academy Second-Trimester Honor RollWiscasset Senior Center UpdatesWiscasset Senior Center UpdatesWiscasset Senior Center Updates Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!