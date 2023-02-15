Lincoln County Democrats Elect New Officers February 15, 2023 at 3:57 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln County Democrats Meeting May 20Democratic Committee’s Volunteer Picnic Kicks Off Fall CampaignDemocrats to Meet with Secretary of State May 19Lincoln County Democrats Choose New OfficersSomerville Democratic Committee Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!