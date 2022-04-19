Lincoln County Dems to Host Candidate Forum April 19, 2022 at 10:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMeet Democratic Candidates for SD 13Meet Democratic Candidates for SD 13Democrats Take Back Lincoln County’s Senate SeatRound Pond Guidance Counselor Running for Senate District 13Levesque Running on Drug Reform, Affordable Education Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!