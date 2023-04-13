Lincoln County Historical Association Invites Volunteers to Attend Docent College April 13, 2023 at 11:06 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCall for Volunteers to Help Preserve Local HistoryDocents Wanted at Chapman-Hall HouseCharacters of the County: Shannon Gilmore on the New and the OldCider Pressing at Pownalborough Court House Sept. 29Campaign to Paint Pownalborough Court House Underway Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!