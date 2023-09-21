Lincoln County Historical Association Supporters Bid High At Annual Auction September 21, 2023 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Association’s Best Bakers to Auction Desserts Sept. 10Kermess in Dresden a Big SuccessKermess a Success for Historical AssociationLincoln County Historical Association’s Preservation Party Meets Two Goals at OnceHistorical Association Plans Annual Kermess Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!