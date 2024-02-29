Lincoln County Republicans Celebrate ‘Lincoln Day’ February 29, 2024 at 10:00 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWillow Grange NewsThanksgivingPie-It-Forward at Rising TideLincoln Day Dinner Celebration a SuccessLand Trust to Host Third Annual Apple Festival at Oak Point Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!