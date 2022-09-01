Lincoln County Republicans Meet in Damariscotta Submitted article September 1, 2022 at 10:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln County Republican Day Dinner Feb. 12Bristol Republicans to CaucusRepublicans’ Great American PicnicLePage Rally on Boothbay CommonRepublicans Announce Speakers at County Caucus Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!