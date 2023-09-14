Lincoln County Student Earn Academic Honors September 14, 2023 at 12:07 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students Earn Academic HonorsNewcastle Student Named To Dean’s ListSNHU Announces Fall President’s ListMina Allen Named to SNHU Dean’s ListWiscasset Student Named to Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!