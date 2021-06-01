Lincoln Home Chef Shares Recipe June 1, 2021 at 4:31 pm The Lincoln HomeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChef and FARMS at the Y Partner to CookYeast-Dough Baking Class in NobleboroCLC Y Welcomes Local Chef to Farms at the Y Cooking ClassAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyPonder and Stir Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!