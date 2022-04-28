Lincoln Home Partners with Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy April 28, 2022 at 3:33 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSheepscot Bay Physical Therapy Opens in WiscassetJean Conte Offers Dog-Training Classes in NewcastleJean Conte Dog-Training Classes at Lincoln HomeConte Offers Dog Training ClassesTherapy-Dog Course at Lincoln Home Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!