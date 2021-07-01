LincolnHealth Revises Visitation Policy July 1, 2021 at 9:58 am LincolnHealthYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaineHealth’s Revised Visitor Policy is Now in Place at LincolnHealthDiabetes Updates on Agenda for Support-Group MeetingLifespan Family Healthcare Hosts Drive-Thru Flu ClinicBristol Seeks Oldest CitizenChase Point Accepting New Residents Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!