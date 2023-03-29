Lions Club Planning Annual Walter Gallant Walk March 29, 2023 at 4:57 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWalter Gallant Walk for Diabetes a SuccessLions Club Announces Annual Walter Gallant WalkDamariscotta-Newcastle Lions Walk for DiabetesWalter Gallant Walk for Diabetes to Raise Funds, AwarenessWalt Gallant Memorial Walk-A-Thon Seeks Participants Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!