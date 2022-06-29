Local Damariscotta Resident Ordained as Zen Priest Submitted article June 29, 2022 at 3:54 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesShamanic Practitioner to Hold Interactive WorkshopThich Nhat Hanh Film at Harbor TheaterNew Priest in Boothbay HarborWeekly Meditation Class Coming to The Peace GalleryAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in Family Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!