Local Domestic Violence Agency Receives Emergency Food and Shelter Funding November 24, 2020 at 9:24 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln and Sagadahoc Counties Awarded Federal EFSP FundsLincoln, Sagadahoc Counties Awarded Federal EFSP FundingHoliday Family ‘Adoption’ Program a SuccessNew Hope Open HouseRising Tide Co-op’s Community Days Event Benefits New Hope for Women Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!