Local Student Named To Commonwealth University Dean’s List January 25, 2024 at 11:45 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Student Makes Dean’s ListStaples Named to Dean’s ListDean’s ListLocal Students Named to University of Maine at Machias Dean’s ListBoothbay Harbor Student Makes Bucknell Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!