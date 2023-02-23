Local Student Named To RIT Dean’s List February 23, 2023 at 10:30 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMonhegan Student on Rochester Institute of Technology Dean’s ListLocal Students on RIT Dean’s ListHoecker on RIT Dean’s ListDean’s ListLocal Students on RIT Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!