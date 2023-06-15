Local Students Earn Husson University Honors June 15, 2023 at 2:46 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students Earn Academic Honors from HussonHusson University Announces Fall HonorsHusson University Dean’s ListNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersHusson University Announces Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!