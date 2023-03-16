Local Students Named to Emmanuel College Dean’s List March 16, 2023 at 12:33 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Student Named to Dean’s ListWhitefield Student on Emmanuel College Dean’s ListRoy Earns Spot on Emmanuel College Dean’s ListCollege Of Charleston Dean’s ListGorrill on Emmanuel College Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!