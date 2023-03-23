Local Students Named to Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s List March 23, 2023 at 11:37 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUMF Dean’s ListSt.George advances to Busline finalsHigh-Schoolers Spend Week as Ocean ResearchersLA Inducts New Members into National Honor SocietyLincoln County Sheriff’s Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!