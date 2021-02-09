Made With Love from One Farm to Another February 9, 2021 at 11:30 am Odd Alewives Farm BreweryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck FridaysLive Music and Beer Release at OxbowOxbow Releases Acclaimed Oxtoberfest BrewOxbow Brewing Co. Releases Bobasa‘A Love of All Things Odd’ Inspires Waldoboro Brewery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!