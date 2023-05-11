Maine Art Gallery Calls for Art on the Theme ‘Working Maine’ May 11, 2023 at 8:59 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCall to Artists for ‘Artists’ Choice’ ExhibitionOpening Reception for Maine Art Gallery Juried Members Show‘Artists’ Choice’ Reception is Feb. 16‘Think Spring’ Call To ArtistsCall to Artists for Holiday Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!