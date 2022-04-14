Maine CDC Announces Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Boothbay Store April 14, 2022 at 1:47 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine CDC Identifies E. Coli Case in WaldoboroMaine Will Now Text People Who Test Positive for the CoronavirusAdditional Hours for New Harbor Food Pantry during COVID-19Hannaford Announces Voluntary Ground Beef RecallCDC Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases in Lincoln County Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!