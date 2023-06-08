Maine Fishing Industry Forum Gathers a Crowd June 8, 2023 at 10:57 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFishing Industry Forum May 24House Advances Bill to Support Lobster Fishing IndustryUMaine Research Defines Lobster Line RequirementsWinners Announced in Williams-Fossett Vintage Car ShowWaldoboro Voices Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!