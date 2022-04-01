Maine Food Waste Solutions Summit April 15 April 1, 2022 at 9:18 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPlanning Commission Launches Climate Change NewsletterMaxmin, Vitelli Earn Perfect Score for Voting on Environment, Natural ResourcesCoastal Grants Available for Municipal, Regional ProjectsMaine Shellfish Growers on Capitol Hill to Lobby for Climate ActionKeep Climate Change in Mind Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!