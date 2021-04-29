Maine Masons Expand Financial Assistance to Communities April 29, 2021 at 9:15 am Maine Masonic Charitable FoundationYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Community Foundation Awards $27,000 in GrantsVoting Open for Bangor Savings Bank Foundation GrantsGrants Available for Lincoln, Sagadahoc NonprofitsEcumenical Food Pantry Receives Two GrantsCamden National Bank Leaders & Luminaries Competition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!