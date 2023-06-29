Maine Preservation Seeks Nominations for Endangered Historic Places List June 29, 2023 at 2:26 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories2022 Maine’s Most Endangered Historic Places – Nominations Now OpenAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyLocal Nonprofits Named Historic Preservation Grant RecipientsBristol Lions Donate to Church CampaignBelvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grants Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!