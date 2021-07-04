MaineCF Awards $98,000 in Grants July 4, 2021 at 12:56 pm Maine Community FoundationYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Community Foundation Fund Awards Local GrantBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardHistoric Building Grant Program Offers Energy Efficiency GrantsUpdates from Veggies to TableGrants Available for Lincoln, Sagadahoc Nonprofits Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!