MaineHealth Offers New COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Options April 28, 2021 at 4:02 pm MaineHealthYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaineHealth to Update Registration System for Vaccine EligibilityPublic Asked to Locate Ash Trees from Lowe’sBoothbay Region Health Center OpenCoastal EconomistNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!