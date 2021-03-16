MaineHealth’s Revised Visitor Policy is Now in Place at LincolnHealth March 16, 2021 at 1:57 pm John A. Martins, LincolnHealthYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHow to Save Money on Medical CareWe Are Here For YouSt. Andrews Urgent Care Center will Begin Walk-In Care May 28LincolnHealth to Take Discussion of Unified System to CommunityMaineHealth to Update Registration System for Vaccine Eligibility Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!