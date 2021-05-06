Maine’s Hot Pandemic Housing Market Isn’t Driving Population Gains May 6, 2021 at 8:31 am Lori Valigra, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPresident Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for State of MaineMaine Women for Trump Meet in AugustaRepublican Committee UpdatesAlna Receives Grant to Support Election Day SafetyThomaston Place Fall Auction Features Rare Franklin Ship’s Figurehead Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!