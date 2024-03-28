Maine’s Rejection Of Car Standards Disappoints American Lung Association March 28, 2024 at 11:27 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPingree Announces Environmental Cleanup FundsMidcoast Conservancy Gets Pollution-Control Grant for Damariscotta LakeFrom the LegislatureFunding Opportunity for Projects on Damariscotta LakeEvangelos Endorsed by Maine Chapter of Sierra Club Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!