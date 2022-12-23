Maine’s Seafood Chowder Voted America’s 41st Favorite Christmas Tradition Submitted article December 23, 2022 at 3:30 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonRice Farms Sugarhouse Open HouseThank You from Mrs. Santa ClausLocal Group Seeks Aid for Asylum Seekers in PortlandRockefeller’s Cousin Found Hiding in PEO Christmas Tree in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!