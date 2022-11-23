Make it to the Table This Thanksgiving Submitted article November 23, 2022 at 9:48 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansApril is Distracted Driving Awareness MonthState and Federal Officials Remind Drivers to Slow DownMay is Motorcycle Safety Awareness MonthDamariscotta Police Department Receives $10,000 Grant for OUI Details Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!