Marine Ecology Research Opportunity for HS Students July 4, 2021 at 1:04 pm Darling Marine CenterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMarine Center Invites Harvesters to Take Part in Shellfish ProjectDarling Students Study Composition of Damariscotta, Kennebec RiversLunch and Learn with Heather LeslieDarling Marine Center Halfway Through Damariscotta River Shellfish StudyDarling Marine Center Seeks Summer Student Researchers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!