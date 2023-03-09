Maritime Energy Promotes Charon Curtis To Senior Vice President March 9, 2023 at 10:36 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFamily-Owned Midcoast Convenience Stores Sold to Georgia-Based CompanyMid-Coast Energy Systems Talks GeothermalEnergy MattersJ. Edward Knight Donates to Energy FundLincoln County Maritime Farms Stores Switch Gas Brands Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!